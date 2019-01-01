

Tixati is a New and Powerful P2P System

100% Free, Simple and Easy to Use Bittorrent Client

Contains NO Spyware and NO Ads

Windows and Linux Native Versions Available



Version 2.66 is now available!

Download Tixati Now





Tixati is far better than the rest:



Simple and easy to use

Ultra-fast downloading algorithms

DHT, PEX, and Magnet Link support

Easy and quick install - no java, no .net

Super-efficient peer selection and choking

RC4 connection encryption for added security

Detailed bandwidth management and charting

UDP Peer Connections and NAT router hole-punching

Advanced features such as RSS, IP Filtering, Event Scheduler

NO Spyware NO Ads NO Nonsense



